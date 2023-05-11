Sudan Warring Parties Sign Agreement To Avoid Harm To Civilians

Deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have been raging in Sudan since April 15.

Al Arabiya news channel reported Thursday that the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signed a declaration in the Saudi port city of Jeddah pledging to protect civilians in Sudan.

The warring parties stressed that the interests of the Sudanese people are a priority and agreed to allow all civilians to leave besieged areas, the report said.

The agreement affirmed Sudan's sovereignty and unity and welcomed mediation efforts by other countries. It also called for a halt to all attacks that could harm civilians, the report said.

The two sides began talks on Saturday in Jeddah to reach a ceasefire to facilitate emergency humanitarian aid to the conflict-torn country.

#Statement | The kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America are pleased to announce that on May 11, 2023 in Jeddah, representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed a declaration commitment to protect the civilians of Sudan. pic.twitter.com/d1boeMH0j7 — Foreign Ministry ���� (@KSAmofaEN) May 12, 2023

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia sent its fourth aid plane to Port Sudan, loaded with more than 10 tons of food and medical supplies, among other relief items, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deadly clashes have left at least 550 dead and 4 926 wounded, according to figures released by the Sudanese Ministry of Health in early May.