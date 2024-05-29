Sudan: Hamdok Elected as President of Taqaddum

The founding conference of the coalition, held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, discussed the issues of the war and the resulting critical humanitarian conditions.

The Sudanese Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces “Taqaddum” (in Arabic means Progress) agreed at a meeting of the leadership body, today, Wednesday, to choose Dr. Abdullah Hamdok as head of the body.

The founding conference of the coalition, held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, discussed the issues of the war and the resulting critical humanitarian conditions. On the third day of the founding conference, the political vision, statute, and organizational structure were discussed to elect members of the leadership body, who in turn elect its president and the executive council.

Identical sources told the international press that the coordination components, during their meeting to approve the organizational structure, agreed to choose Dr. Abdullah Hamdok as head of the coordination, and the move is expected to be officially announced tomorrow, Thursday.

The morning session of the founding conference is scheduled to choose tomorrow, Thursday, the members of the leadership, which in turn, in its first meeting, will choose the president, his deputies, the rapporteur, and the secretary-general.

The same sources confirmed that the number of members of the leadership body was increased to 160 people, with the addition of 20 new members.

The founding conference of the Taqadum Coordination Committee began last Monday, from May 27 to June 30, with the participation of more than 600 people. It discusses the war issues, approves the political vision, statute, and organizational structure, and elects the members of the leadership body, who in turn elect their president and the executive council.

Dr. Abdullah Hamdok is a public administrator who served as the 15th Prime Minister of Sudan from 2019 to October 2021, and again from November 2021 to 2 January 2022. Prior to his appointment, Hamdok served in numerous national and international administrative positions. From November 2011 to October 2018, he was deputy executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). UNECA staff described Hamdok as "[a] diplomat, a humble man and a brilliant and disciplined mind". In 2020, Hamdok was named among Bloomberg's 50 Most Influential figures of the year.