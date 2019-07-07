Sudan to Establish Joint Civilian-Military Governing Body

According to the agreement, a general will lead the body during the first 21 months of the transition, followed by a civilian for the remaining 18 months.

Sudan's ruling military council reached an agreement with the leaders of the opposition on Friday, to establish a joint civilian-military governing body.

As the country takes its first step toward a democratic transition, after months of political impasse. The body will supervise the formation of a transitional civilian administration that will rule for a three years period, which was the opposition’s main demand.

This power-sharing agreement came after intense mediation by Ethiopia and the African Union diplomats.

Sudan's military council stated on Saturday that it will work in “close cooperation” with the opposition leaders to put in place the new governing body which will be composed of six civilians and five military representatives. The civilians will include five from the Umbrella protest movement, and the Alliance for Freedom and Change.

According to the agreement, a general will lead the body during the first 21 months of the transition, followed by a civilian for the remaining 18 months.​​​​​​​ However, and in the context of the June 3 crackdown, experts doubt whether the military will keep its part of the deal.

.⁦@CrisisGroup⁩’s ⁦@alanboswell⁩ on the #sudan deal:



“Any agreement is a positive step. The challenge will be actually getting the military council to do as it promised” https://t.co/gwQRtrXq8j — Rob Malley (@Rob_Malley) 7 juillet 2019

“The key question is whether the military or the security sector more widely will cooperate fully with civilian members of the board or is cooperation mere window dressing,” said Andreas Krieg, assistant professor at King’s College London, adding that “it is the security sector’s intent to accept civilian control that will determine whether Sudan can move to a fully civilian rule in the future.”

Still, the agreement is considered a huge step forward after months of political uncertainty and the fall of Omar Al-Bashir’s regime in April, following a popular uprising.​​​​​​​