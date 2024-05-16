Sudan: Atbara Will Have International Airport

The Committee explained the extent of implementation of the material and in-kind obligations of institutions, companies, banks and businessmen.

The Supreme Committee for Supporting the Development of Atbara Airport (North Sudan), at its sixth meeting in the hall of the Ministry of Infrastructure in Atbara yesterday, revealed the levels reached by work at the airport.

The Committee explained the extent of implementation of the material and in-kind obligations of institutions, companies, banks and businessmen.

The committee directed - according to local media - to complete all procedures related to receiving materials and contributions, and announced the provision of an account number through the Bankak application to receive contributions from all supporting parties. The committee also praised the level of implementation of the assignments of previous meetings, calling for redoubling efforts to implement the airport rehabilitation and development project.

Atbara authorities are working to make it an international airport that accommodates all types of activities required according to what is planned to develop and modernize Atbara Airport.

Earlier, the army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, inspected the progress of work in the project to rehabilitate and modernize Atbara Airport to make it meet international specifications to become an international airport.

In this context, Al-Burhan ordered the Civil Aviation Authority to include the largest possible number of airports in the international list, and to make more efforts to open Atbara Airport this year, given its importance as a strategic project that serves local and international interests.

Al-Burhan also stressed the need for the airport specifications to comply with the standards and rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization, and inspected efforts to develop the new lounges and improve the runway and air navigation equipment at the airport, with the aim of enhancing import and export operations and meeting the country’s needs in various fields.