Sudan: Army Aircraft Bombed Al-Jili Refinery

Al-Jili refinery, north of Khartoum, is one of the most important oil facilities in Sudan.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that intense flames were seen inside the refinery after an intense Sudanese army flight, indicating that the bombing targeted Rapid Support Forces (RSF) gatherings.

According to the source, Sudanese army warplanes bombed the Al-Jili Petroleum Refinery, north of the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses told Al-Tageer that flames of fire rose inside the Al-Jili refinery, after an intense overflight by Sudanese army aircraft, noting that the bombing targeted gatherings of the Rapid Support Forces at the refinery.

In the middle of last month, the RSF accused the Sudanese army of bombing and completely destroying the Al-Jili Petroleum Refinery and said in a statement that the bombing led to “severe damage to the lines transporting crude oil and the burning and sabotage of a number of facilities inside the refinery.”

General Yasir Al-Atta, Assistant Commander of the Sudanese Army, pledged a series of heavy strikes against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the coming days, reaffirming the army's rejection of further negotiations or a ceasefire.

Under normal conditions, the refinery produces about 10,000 tons of gasoline, 4,500 tons of gasoline, and 800,000 tons of cooking gas, and it was operating at less than its maximum capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The capacity of the Jili refinery is one hundred thousand barrels per day, and it produces diesel and gasoline. In addition to cooking gas, it provides 45% of Sudan’s needs for petroleum products, which are considered biofuels and the main engine for the sectors of agriculture, industry, electricity generation, transportation, and bakeries.

The refinery is located in the Al-Jili area, 70 kilometers north of the capital. It was established in 1997 and began its operations in 2000. It is shared equally between the Sudanese government, represented by the Ministry of Energy, and the Chinese National Petroleum Corporation.