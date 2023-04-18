Sudan Accuses RSF of Attacking Diplomatic Missions

Rapid Support Forces, however, announced that it accepted an international initiative for a truce to stop the clashes with the Sudanese army for 24 hours for humanitarian reasons.

On Tuesday, Sudan accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of attacking the headquarters of diplomatic missions in the capital Khartoum.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry expresses its deep regret and discontent over the rebel Rapid Support Forces' illegal and immoral attacks on diplomatic headquarters and missions," the Sudanese authorities said.

"The desperate moves by the rebel Rapid Support Forces with armored vehicles and heavy weapons among residential neighborhoods and civilian places have put the headquarters and staff of diplomatic missions and international and regional organizations under imminent danger," they said, calling on diplomatic missions to take caution.

On Monday, an armored vehicle belonging to the U.S. embassy in Khartoum came under a hail of bullets, while the residence of the European Union ambassador to Sudan was also attacked.

On Tuesday morning, violent clashes renewed around the vicinity of the Sudanese army command and the presidential palace, Khartoum International Airport, and around some RSF bases south of the capital Khartoum.

❗️✈️�� A video compilation of massive airstrikes on the RSF carried out by the Sudanese Airforce.#Sudan pic.twitter.com/Mze49eGo2x — OsintTV�� (@OsintTV) April 18, 2023

"A 24-hour truce has been accepted after communication with friendly countries and the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo tweeted.

udan has been witnessing armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas outside the capital since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

The tension between the two military forces has escalated since Wednesday in the Merowe region in northern Sudan, after the RSF moved military vehicles to a location near the military air base there, a move that the army considered illegal.

Deep differences have emerged between the Sudanese army and the RSF, particularly regarding the latter's integration into the army as stipulated in a framework agreement signed between military and civilian leaders on Dec. 5, 2022.