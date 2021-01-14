Study: US Police 3x More Likely to Use Force Against the Left

According to new data from a non-profit that collects data on violence worlwide, police in the United States are three times as likely to deploy violence on leftwing protesters than rightwing protesters.

The data find that police have used tear gas, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and beatings at a significantly higher percentage at Black Lives Matter protests than at pro-Trump protests.

Whether or not protests remained peaceful or not, police were far more likely to use force against the left-wing demonstrators.

The study's statistics are based on police interactions in the United States since April 2020, demonstrating a clear disparity in how law enforcement agencies have treated groups from different ends of the political spectrum.

The data come from the US Crisis Monitor, a database created this spring by researchers at Princeton and the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit that has previously monitored civil unrest in the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.

The study's researchers found that a vast majority of the thousands of the protests in the United States have remained peaceful and that most were not met with violent force from state security forces.

That said, according to the data upload this week, since April at 511 left-wing protests, versus only 33 right-wing protests, were met with police brutality. This means that 4.7% of leftwing protests versus 1.4% of rightwing protests receive acts of brutality from the police.

