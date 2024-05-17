Students Return to Haitian Schools

This has been the case since the beginning of the week, when students have been observed on their way to school in Delmas, Pétion-Ville and several neighbourhoods in Port-au-Prince.

Students begin returning to classrooms in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after two months of suspension due to violence unleashed by armed gangs amid chaos and violence, it transpired this Friday.

This has been the case since the beginning of the week, when students have been observed on their way to school in Delmas, Pétion-Ville and several neighbourhoods in Port-au-Prince.

According to a report by a local newspaper, the students are mostly accompanied by their parents before an apparent calm that reigns in that capital just days from the expected international security mission, planned to arrive at the end of this month.

In this sense, there are scenes of young children accompanied by their parents who rush to their schools, while the parents interviewed said they were satisfied with the resumption of teaching.

The Professional Association of Private Schools also called on the Haitian State to support all schools because of the damage they have suffered as a result of the violence.

These transcendents come after last April, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) expressed its strong condemnation of the acts of vandalism registered at the National School of Arts (Enarts) and the burning of the Escuela Normal Superior (ENS) and other institutions in Haiti.

Gang violence has also affected the Faculties of Science (FDS), Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine of the Haitian State University (UEH) and several public and private educational institutions, assaulted and looted by armed bandits who took hostages and assaulted teachers and students.