Stormy Weather Kills 5, Affects 450 Households in Malawi

So far, ten people have been injured in the districts of Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Neno.

At least five people have died in the past five days in Malawi due to adverse weather, which included strong winds, stormy rains, lightning and hailstorms, in different parts of the country, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) said Monday.

DoDMA spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula said that preliminary reports indicated that 450 households in 11 districts across the country have been affected.

The country has recorded two deaths in the western border district of Mchinji due to the collapsing of house walls; and three deaths in the lakeshore district of Nkhotakota in the central region due to lightning strikes.

Khamula said that 10 people, including a 2.5-year-old child, have been injured in the districts of Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Neno.

This is what UNICEF is doing to support children as deadly Tropical Storm Ana surges across the region. pic.twitter.com/YGpz9XAV1E — UNICEF (@UNICEF) February 3, 2022

"The department has already started dispatching food and non-food relief items (which include maize, kitchen utensils, housing units, plastic sheets for temporary roofing) to affected councils," Khamula added.

Meanwhile, DoDMA has already prepositioned most of the relief items in disaster-prone areas for timely and effective response, ahead of the rainy season.

With financial and technical support from the World Food Programme (WFP), DoDMA has also established a humanitarian staging area in the disaster-prone district of Nsanje to enhance coordination in managing disasters in the Lower Shire Valley.