Storms Leave Over 510,000 Without Power In Central US

On Wednesday, a powerful storm system swept through the central United States with high winds that kicked up dust storms, fueled wildfires and knocked down power lines, leaving more than 510,000 customers without power, with no mass casualties reported as of early Thursday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a "confirmed tornado" near Rochester in southeastern Minnesota, the state's first on record in December. Several tornadoes reported in western and central Iowa were also a December first for those parts of the state.

Wednesday saw a record set, the highest number of hurricane force winds of 75 mph or higher recorded in a single day since 2004, according to the NWS, which confirmed that there had been at least 55 wind gusts of at least 75 mph across the country on Wednesday, the highest daily number since 2004.

One person was killed Wednesday evening when the truck he was driving was blown over by the storm. More than 36 million people from New Mexico to Michigan were under high-wind warnings, as gusts of up to 100 mph sent roofs flying and toppled tractor-trailers on highways from Colorado to Iowa.

Hundreds of thousands of Midwest customers were without power Thursday morning after a powerful storm system swept through the central U.S. overnight, generating at least 21 reports of tornadoes. More than 240,000 customers in Michigan lacked electricity on Thursday, and about another 150,000 in Wisconsin. In Iowa, nearly 50,000 customers were without power.

"As the sun prepares to rise on the severe weather destruction in the Plains and Midwest, nearly half a million customers will be without their customary electricity on Thursday morning... The state totals were topped by Wisconsin and Michigan, which account for over 300,000 of those outages between the two states combined," AccuWeather said.

Iowa is in particular difficulty. Although the thunderstorms have moved away from the state, strong winds remain in the wake of the storms. In addition, much colder air is beginning to move into the state. Therefore, anyone without heat will need to find ways to stay warm during the night.