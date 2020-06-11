'Stop the Pain', George Floyd's Brother Demanded From Congress

“Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs...Do the right thing,” Philonise Floyd stressed.

At a U.S. Congress hearing on police violence, Philonise Floyd Wednesday said that his brother George did not deserve to die for 20 dollars, referring to the alleged fake bill that the black man used in a store before being killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

“Is that what a Black man’s life is worth? Twenty dollars?... This is 2020. Enough is enough,” Philonise cried.

“Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs... Do the right thing.”

“I’m tired. I’m tired of the pain I’m feeling now, and I’m tired of the pain I feel every time another Black person is killed for no reason... I’m here today to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain,” he said before the House Judiciary Committee.

Philonise Floyd called on U.S. lawmakers to take action to prevent his brother from becoming "another face on a T-shirt" and "another name" on a list of victims that keeps growing.

"People of all backgrounds, genders, and races have come together to demand change. Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution - and not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong. Teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. "

During the hearing, Democratic congressmen pointed out that the House of Representatives is debating a bill to reform police tactics, prohibit officers from clutching detainees by the neck, and end impunity for those police officers who shoot citizens blacks.

"The goal of this legislation is to create guardian – not warrior – model of policing," Democrat Jerry Nadler stated.

