Stop US Interference in the Nicaraguan Elections

A document leaked from the U.S. Embassy in Managua outlined an orchestrated plan to launch a government transition in Nicaragua over the next two years.

The Alliance for Global Justice called on citizens of the world to sign a letter of solidarity with the Nicaraguan people. This independent NGO also calls to reject the attempts of the U.S. government and the corporate media to disqualify the elections that this Central American country will hold in November. Below is the letter.

As elections approach in Nicaragua, we call on the United States to stop interfering

"How would it be if the United States were viewed by the rest of the world as interfering with the elections directly of other countries and everybody knew it? What would it be like if we engaged in activities that they engaged in? It diminishes the standing of a country." President Biden, June 2021

Thirty-five years ago, on June 27, 1986, the International Court of Justice in the Hague ruled that the United States had violated international law by supporting the contras and mining Nicaragua´s harbors- in breach of our country´s international obligations “to not use force against another state, not to intervene in its affairs and not to violate its sovereignty”.

The decision included the need to pay reparations, calculated at over US$17 billion. The U.S. refused to comply. Over 30,000 Nicaraguans died as a result of the war and their economy was totally destroyed by the time the war ended.

The U.S. went on to interfere in the 1990 election, pouring in millions of dollars to create a candidate of choice and to threaten the people of Nicaragua with more war if they did not vote according to US dictates.

Following the Sandinistas’ return to power via elections in 2007, the U.S. resumed efforts to undermine the Sandinista government, openly channeling over US$200 million through Nicaraguan non-profits and dozens of newly-created media outlets for regime change efforts. This culminated in a failed coup attempt that killed over 200 people in 2018.

In July 2020, a USAID document leaked from the U.S. Embassy in Managua outlined an orchestrated plan, RAIN or Responsive Assistance in Nicaragua, financed by the United States to launch a government transition in Nicaragua over the next two years.

Right now, the Renacer Act is moving quickly through the U.S. Congress with the explicit intent to interfere in Nicaragua elections, as stated in the title: Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act of 2021. The Renacer Act ramps up economic sanctions. It threatens Nicaraguan voters to vote for an opposition candidate if they do not want to suffer serious privation over coming years.

Our friends, family members, organizational partners, and communities in Nicaragua want the U.S. to stop interfering. They tell us that the government cares about the poor, citing good governance from which they benefit directly: safety, food security, agro-ecology, access to health care and education, commitment to gender equity, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy diversification, best infrastructure and roads in the region, and programs to expand access to housing, water and electricity.

Poverty and extreme poverty have been reduced by almost 50% from 2007 to 2017. Nicaraguans ARE NOT fleeing to the U.S. border by the thousands, unlike their neighbors of the “northern triangle”.

US regime change operations in Latin America have a long, sordid history and continue to do enormous harm in the many places where they are active today. US sanctions in support of regime change are devastating to the most vulnerable people, and they are illegal.

As elections approach in Nicaragua, the United States is directly interfering and everybody knows it. We call on the U.S. to stop interfering; it diminishes the standing of our country, and the U.S. globally.

Please add your organization to the list of initial signers!

ABACOenRed, Esteli, Nicaragua

A Legacy of Equality Leadership and Organizing (LELO)

All-African People’s Revolutionary Party

Alliance for Global Justice, AFGJ

Casa Baltimore Limay

Chicago ALBA Solidarity

Code Pink

Echoes of Silence

Embassy Protection Collective

Friends of the ATC

Friends of Latin America

Friendship Office of the Americas

Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace

Greater New Haven Peace Council, CT

International Action Center

Jubilee House Community

Latin America Solidarity Committee—Milwaukee

Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition

Nicaragua Center for Community Action

Nicaraguan Cultural Alliance

Pacific Northwest Solidarity with Latin America and the Caribbean

Peace Action of Wisconsin

Peace House, Ashland Oregon

Popular Resistance

Portland Central America Solidarity Committee (PCASC)

Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice

Racine Central America Solidarity Coalition

Rights Action (US & Canada)

Rochester Committee for Latin America, ROCLA

Task Force on the Americas

The People’s Forum

United States Peace Council

US Women and Cuba Collaboration

Veterans for Peace, Linus Pauling Chapter 132

Veterans for Peace Baltimore Phil Berrigan Memorial Chapter

Victor Jara Siempre Canta

Environmental Network for Central America (ENCA)

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group, UK.