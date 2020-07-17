Stop Harassing Chinese Enterprises, Diplomat Hua Asked the US

"It seems the U.S. cannot tolerate other countries having something better," she commented.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying Friday urged the United States to halt its unjustified and unilateral sanctions against his country's companies.

"Stop suppressing specific Chinese enterprises unreasonably, stop abusing the concept of national security, and stop smearing China maliciously," Hua said, as reported by Xinhua.

On Aug. 13, the U.S. will implement new regulations aimed at prohibiting its agencies from purchasing equipment and services from any company using products made by Huawei.

"It seems that the U.S. cannot tolerate other countries having something better, so it abuses its state power to suppress Chinese enterprises... under flimsy excuses," Hua said.

She also stressed that it is an act of economic bullying and blatant denial of market economy principles that the United States has always boasted it upheld.

"All countries in the world are clearly aware of this," she said, urging the U.S. side to provide a fair, just, and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese enterprises to conduct business.

On July 15, the U.S. State Department announced that it will impose visa restrictions on some employees of Chinese high-tech companies, arguing that they support governments that violate human rights.

During the announcement, however, the U.S. authorities did not specify which companies they were referring to. Neither did they mention how many people could be affected.