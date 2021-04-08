Stage 3 Alert In St. Vincent Due to La Soufriere Volcano

The announcement implies the beginning of preparations for the evacuation of those communities that could be most affected by the eruption.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced a “Stage 3 Disaster Alert” due to increased activity from the La Soufriere volcano.

This happened after geologists confirmed a series of tremors in the morning. The official announcement implies the beginning of preparations for the evacuation of those communities that could be most affected by the eruption.

“Geologist Richard Robertson said at 3 am Thursday, monitoring stations reported low-level seismic activity, with four different ones at varying times… Long-period earthquakes were also reported," local outlet News 784 recalled.

"All these mean that fresh magma is trying to reach the surface, all indications show that the volcano wants to move to an explosive stage,” it added.

8th April, 2021

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN #49 APRIL 08, 2021 12:00 PM



1. The steaming/smoking at the La Soufriere Volcano has increased over the last few hours.



2. The alert level remains at Orange. @volcanodiscover @USGSVolcanoes #volcano pic.twitter.com/UpygxRfzS2 — kenville Horne (@kenvilleHorne) April 8, 2021

Therefore, this Caribbean island is preparing for the possible eruption of La Soufriere. Among other things, this means that all school activities will remain suspended until further notice.

Since Dec. 2020, La Soufriere has been actively expelling volcanic material, which generated the formation of a new dome adjacent to the dome formed during the eruption that took place in 1979.

On Tuesday, the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) warned nearby communities to prepare for a rapid evacuation.