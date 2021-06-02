St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Opens in Russia

Known as the "Russian Davos," this forum hosts the discussion of issues of greatest importance to emerging markets and the global economy.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off in Russia's second-largest city on Wednesday.

This year's forum with the theme "Together Again - Economy of New Reality" consists of four main programs: Joining Forces to Advance Development, Delivering on National Development Targets, Human Factor in Responding to Global Challenges, and New Technology Frontiers.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will address the SPIEF plenary session on Friday, while Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will deliver speeches via video link.

Over 130 events are planned during the four-day forum to discuss issues regarding medium and small-sized enterprises in Russia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the BRICS, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and the Business Twenty (B20) among others.

The largest delegations are expected from Qatar, the guest country of this year's forum, as well as from the United States and China.

Since 1997, the SPIEF has become a leading global platform for members of the business community. The forum was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Known within the business community as the "Russian Davos," the SPIEF hosts "the discussion of economic issues of greatest importance to Russia, emerging markets, and the global economy," recalled Italian outlet Il Comizio.