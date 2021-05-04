St Vincent & The Grenadines: La Soufriere Volcano Quiet

There is relief for St Vincent now that The La Soufriere volcano is inactive

The La Soufriere Volcano in the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines has resumed back to quiet and showed minor signs of seismic activity after its last explosion late last month.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded, and there was no further seismic tremor.

The report from the research center further indicated yesterday that “The seismic network recorded signals from multiple lahars for about six hours starting around 9 am. These lahars most likely took place in all the valleys around La Soufrière. The most intense lahars occurred between 11 am and 12 noon.”

#NewsForNextGen: 16-20k individuals, including children, have been evacuated due to the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 4/9. @UNICEF immediately launched humanitarian assistance for approx. 4.8k children in need. https://t.co/xLiCg9z65d pic.twitter.com/iHrIjClN2G — NextGen (@UNICEFNextGen) May 1, 2021

On April 9th, the volcano erupted explosively, forcing the evacuation of some 20,000 Vincentians. The eruption and subsequent ashfall severely affected the northernmost region of the island, and it's farming communities. Last week, heavy rainfall caused flooding and mudslides damaging properties. However, there have been no reports of death or injury.

The lahars are a fast-moving, dense mixture of rocks, ash and vegetation, and water originating from the volcano. Although the volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, Vincentians are reminded that the volcano is at alert level red.

A scientist monitoring the volcano Roderick Stuart said on St Vincent's NBC radio program that they are not ready to say that the volcano has gone back to sleep as yet. This is although there have been no signs of reactivation or pressurization at the volcano.

#saintvincentandthegrenadines | The #UN has warned about a possible humanitarian crisis in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to the eruption of la Soufriere volcano. pic.twitter.com/EOFpjFQCLP — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 15, 2021







