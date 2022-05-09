Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Resigns From Office

People had previously burned properties linked to the governing party across the island nation in response to presumed attacks by government supporters.

On Monday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa sent a letter of resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his younger brother, following a clash between supporters and opponents of the government in Colombo, News First television channel reported.

In his letter, Mahinda Rajapaksa justified the resignation with the need to pave the way for the formation of the all-party interim government.

In the morning, supporters of the current government attacked their opponents gathered in front of the Prime Minister's residence in Colombo, then moved to the opposition camp at Galle Face Park, smashed several tents and assaulted peaceful demonstrators.

Sri Lankan police, riot control units, the army and other security forces intervened to control the situation.

Eventually, an island-wide curfew was imposed to contain the unrest.

