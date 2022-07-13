Sri Lanka’s Acting President Imposes Curfew

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister announced that the State of Emergency was declared after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives in light of massive demonstrations unleashed by the country's severe economic crisis.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, was designated acting president by Rajapaksa before leaving the country. The country's current authority has imposed a curfew in the Western Province, including the capital Colombo.

After the new interim president was designated, demonstrations worsened, accumulating Wednesday in front of his house, calling him to follow Rajapaksa's steps. Demonstrators have also broken into a highly secure state building, the Prime Minister's office.

"We can't tear up our constitution. We can't allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy," said the acting president in a televised address. He called on all demonstrators to cooperate with the authorities. The interim president ordered military to do whatever necessary to restore public order.

"As the crowd at the Prime Minister's office broke through & took over the building, another took over the state broadcaster.

Reports indicate that police forces have used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters that went amok near the country's Parliament.

Last July 5, the Prime Minister announced that the country was "bankrupt," explaining that there was no possible way to solve the country's ongoing severe economic crisis in a short time.

Sri Lanka representatives are currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund to agree on an Extended Fund Facility, in order to pay imperious needs and revive the economy, but the discussions need a functioning government to continue.

During the year, the South Asian country has been struggling with a shortage in fuel, medicines, food, gas, and other essentials, alongside food prices soaring and inflation reaching a record high.