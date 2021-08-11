Sputnik 83% Effective Vs Delta, WHO To Approve in Mid-September

Sputnik V demonstrated 83.1% efficacy against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Russian Federation health authorities reported Wednesday, noting that this is the highest immunity achieved by vaccines available in the world.

The drug developed by the Gamaleya Institute proved to be 94.4% effective against coronavirus delta variant hospitalizations and 83.1% against infection. As the developers of Sptunik V reported on social networks, "this is the highest efficacy compared to Moderna's estimated 76% and Pfizer's 42%."

During the month of July, the medical journal Vaccines had published research carried out by the Gamaleya Center where they demonstrated that Sputnik V is "highly effective against the new variants of COVID-19, including Delta," as highlighted in Sputnik's official Twitter.

"Vaccination with Sputnik V has produced protective neutralization titers against new variants, including Alpha B.1.1.7 (first identified in the UK), Beta B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa), Gamma P.1 (first identified in Brazil), Delta B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3 (first identified in India) and Moscow endemic variants B.1.1.141 and B.1.1.317 with mutations in the receptor binding domain (RBD)," recalled the statement released Wednesday by the Gamaleya Institute.

They also added that "the data confirm that Sputnik V continues to protect against the newly detected variants and retains one of the best safety and efficacy parameters."

Delta cases surge in US & Israel shows mRNA vaccines need a heterogeneous booster to strengthen & prolong immune response.#SputnikV pioneered mix&match approach, combo trials & showed 83.1% efficacy vs Delta.

Today RDIF offers Pfizer to start trial with Sputnik Light as booster pic.twitter.com/BTZEhyhWWw — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) August 11, 2021

Sputnik V, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia, could be approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) by mid-September, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said Wednesday.

"Sputnik V is undergoing legal procedures," she said at a press conference, before adding that the Russian vaccine is being considered for inclusion in the COVAX mechanism, developed by the WHO to achieve equal distribution of vaccines around the world.

"The dates are still uncertain for the completion of the process, but we expect this to happen by mid-September," she said.