Spicemas Festival in the Full Swing of Grenada’s Celebrations

Within this scenario of national revelry and tourism marketing, airlines and tour operators have not missed the opportunity. Jetblue and Caribbean Airlines have designed special tour packages for the event.

Spicemas has started this August 1st with a festive enthusiasm, which exalts the culture of Grenada in all its cultural, artistic and gastronomic richness.

The shows that have been taking place during these first days pay festive tribute to a multicultural and baroque idiosyncrasy, resulting from the numerous cultural influences that coexist in Grenada’s society.

The successful call this August has been marked by the unusual success that last year’s carnival reached at all levels, especially because it was the return of a holiday that was very affected by the pandemic.

Along with the closing of that 2022 Spicema, great expectations began to be forged for this edition, which have been fostered for a whole year until leading to a massive attendance of nationals and foreigners.

In this regard, an anticipation of this year’s celebration was held in May, with a Spicemas promotion event in New York City.

There, the attendees enjoyed an authentic cultural experience, including the traditional aspects associated with the carnival. Grenada, known as the Caribbean Spice Island, names its annual Spicemas carnival as a nod to the production here of the most spices per square mile in the region. Saffron, clove, bay leaves, pepper, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla and many other spices are present in the varied offer of traditional dishes that enliven this August festival.

This carnival is a great event for Grenadians, where numerous cultural and artistic manifestations are held that seek to celebrate and show the rich cultural heritage the Caribbean island has.

A country marked by French and British colonialism, but also by the language and culture of the settler; where the slavery of the black African deeply tarnished, but fundamentally the culture that this brought about; the transculturation of all this in Creole idiosyncrasy, in a Caribbean being, a whole resulting more than the sum of its parts. Perhaps that is why the people of Grenada have called their carnival “Spicemas,” because it is a celebration of a mixture of colors, aromas and flavors, in the largest spice-producing country in the Caribbean.

Spicemas is also visited by hundreds of tourists, many established visitors to the event, but also new guests, fascinated by the renown the celebration has won internationally.

“The pure energy that echoes throughout the destination is something we all look forward to experiencing and sharing with the world,” said Petra Roach, executive director of the Grenada Tourism Authority. She also assured that this year the carnival will be one of the best celebrated and that it will be unforgettable.

In this sense, the executive of the tourism sector in Grenada, has assured that “the extended connectivity is a true testimony of the attractiveness of Spicemas.” “It is a celebration that should not be missed, and the additional service makes it possible for even more people to witness how our culture comes to life here in Grenada.”