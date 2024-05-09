Spanish University Rectors Show Concern Over Gaza

"Spanish universities have already expressed and reaffirmed on several occasions their permanent commitment to peace, coexistence and justice".

The Governing Board of the Conference of Spanish University Rectors (CRUE), during a meeting held on Wednesday, expressed its concern about recent events in the Gaza Strip, through a statement.

"Spanish universities have already expressed and reaffirmed on several occasions their permanent commitment to peace, coexistence and justice and to the defence of international humanitarian law, which does not prevent her to be deeply moved by the aggravation of the conflict and the painful consequences it is having for the Palestinian population," said the educational entity.

In a statement, the CRUE demanded the immediate and definitive cessation of the military operations of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

The university also called on the State of Israel to respect international law and allow all humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

For its part, the CRUE undertakes to suspend cooperation agreements with Israeli universities and research centres that have not expressed a firm commitment to peace and compliance with international humanitarian law.

They also reported on their plans to Intensify cooperation with the Palestinian higher education and scientific system and expand our cooperation, volunteering and refugee care programmes.

The universities will also ensure the exercise of free expression and avoid equally reprehensible conduct of anti-Semitism or Islamophobia, as well as any other hate behaviour within university communities.