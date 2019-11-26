Spanish Ship Arrives in Italy With 62 Rescued Migrants

Some of the African migrants will be transferred to other European countries in accordance with a multilateral pre-agreement signed in September.

The Open Arms humanitarian vessel on Tuesday arrived in the Taranto port (Italy) with 62 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea some five days ago.

"We have finished the landing of 62 people... we hope they leave behind terrible experiences lived before and be treated with humanity by Europe," Open Arms tweeted.

The international charity also informed that another 11 African migrants were previously transferred to the Augusta port due to their precarious health conditions.

Italy's Interior Minister announced that these migrants will disembark in Pozzallo, where some of them will be transferred to other European countries in accordance with the pre-agreement signed in Valletta on Sep. 23.

On that occasion, interior ministers of Italy, Germany, France, Malta, and Finland agreed on a project for the shared management of irregular migratory flows.



Lui è Salvatore della @GuardiaCostiera. Queste immagini fanno sperare in una #Italia ancora capace di accogliere e salvare vite umane nonostante la politica di #odio



Mi domando anche, quante vite si potrebbero salvare con i #corridoiumanitari?#guardiacostiera #Migranti pic.twitter.com/SkTKUY3i0n — Ugo Cianetti (@UgoCianetti) November 26, 2019

He is Salvatore from the Coast Guard. These images make us hope for an Italy that is still capable of welcoming and saving lives despite the hate policy. I also wonder how many lives could be saved with the humanitarian corridor?

They also agreed to establish a mechanism for automatic redistribution of migrants arriving in Italy and Malta to other countries.

Over the last year, more than 1,100 migrants have died or are missing after attempting to cross the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"Events of the past few days prove once more that crossing the Mediterranean is still extremely dangerous,” ​​​​​​​Laurence Hart, the director of the IOM Coordination Office for the Mediterranean, said.

Open Arms Mission Chief Ricardo Gatti said his ship plans to return to sea as soon as possible to continue its rescue work.​​​​​​​