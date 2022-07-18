Spanish President Pays a Visit to Areas Affected by Fires

In light of the wildfires that have hit Spain since the beginning of the heatwave, which has burnt already more than 22 000 hectares of woodland and scrub, on Monday, President Pedro Sanchez visited one of the areas affected in Casas de Miravete, Extremadura.

The Spanish President, alongside Guillermo Fernandez Vara, the President of the Government of Extremadura, has urged public authorities to transform environmental policies into State policies, as they have a go above autonomous communities and legislatures.

The head of state expressed the country's commitment to thoroughly extinguish all fires that are still active and to work on the recovery of the affected territories. According to reports, the fire in the comarca of Las Hurdes remains out of control. In contrast, a new fire started in the comarca of Valle de Jerte on Saturday, which according to authorities, "started in an absolutely deliberate manner."

The President has honored the member of the brigade of the Government of Castile and Leon, Daniel Muñoz Varas who was killed by the fire of Losacio (Zamora) on Sunday. Sanchez said that Muñoz represents the frontline workers who make enormous efforts to prevent the climate and ecological disaster caused by these fires. "Vindicating his memory is vindicating and showing the pride of society as a whole," he said.

Cambio climático ....ya es una urgencia Sánchez, durante su visita a los incendios de Extremadura: “El cambio climático mata” | España | EL PAÍS https://t.co/eISI9Rsvj5 — jose luis lopera (@joseluislopera7) July 18, 2022

Climate change .... is already an emergency Sánchez, during his visit to the fires in Extremadura: "Climate change kills"

President Sanchezmade a call to prudence and caution in light of the behavior of the high temperatures hitting Spain.

Reports explain that the high temperatures in Spain, which are above 44 degrees centigrade in southern and southwestern regions and around 40 degrees celsius for the rest of the country, coming on the back of the sweltering and dry months of May and June, have allowed the creation of perfect conditions for the wildfires to spread.