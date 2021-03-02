Spanish Parliament Refuses To Investigate Juan Carlos I

The Board of the Congress of Deputies denied the requests with support from the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), the conservative Popular Party (PP), and the far-right Vox party. These formations gathered a majority of six votes against the petition.

The Spanish parliament rejected a petition by several political parties again on Tuesday to open up an investigation on emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, as criticism of the monarchy grows nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic and accusations about a lack of freedom of expression.

The Board of the Congress of Deputies denied the requests with support from the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), the conservative Popular Party (PP), and the far-right Vox party. These formations gathered a majority of six votes against the petition.

Qué desvergüenza. Los últimos en pagar a Hacienda pero los primeros en vacunarse.



Una cultura del privilegio hereditaria e indecentehttps://t.co/nTtW5GypFa pic.twitter.com/lZlIShtNKg — Gerardo Pisarello (@G_Pisarello) March 2, 2021

"How shameless. The last to pay the Treasury but the first to get vaccinated. A culture of hereditary and indecent privilege."

On the other hand, the leftist party Unidas Podemos (United We Can) only reached three votes in favor. In this sense, the United We Can deputy Gerardo Pisarello banded as "incredible" the parliament's decision.

"How is it possible that the Treasury does not act? Where did the king get that money when he does not have an allowance to match?" Pisarello said. However, the PSOE parliamentary spokesman Rafael Simancas said that "the investigations into alleged irregularities regarding the emeritus king's economic activities are being developed in the field of Justice, that is its place."

Currently, Spain's Supreme Court investigates Juan Carlos de Borbon's role in a case of alleged tax fraud and money laundering.