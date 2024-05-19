Spanish Calls for Consultation Its Ambassador in Buenos Aires

The diplomatic tensions increase by the Milei's insults to Pedro Sánchez and his wife Begoña Gómez during a far-right convention in Madrid.

"I have just called our ambassador in Buenos Aires for consultations," Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said at a press meeting after Argentine President Javier Milei called the head of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, "ilk" and his wife, Begoña Gómez, of "corrupt".

"They are unprecedented in the history of international relations and even less so in history," said Albares, who said that with his behavior "Milei has taken relations between Spain and Argentina to their most serious moment in our recent history."

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation also asked the Argentine president "public apology" for a few words he considers "very serious" and, if they do not occur, announced that Spain will take the "appropriate measures" to defend its "sovereignty and dignity".

Javier Milei’s statements came during an international meeting of ultra-right parties convened by the Spanish party of Francoist and fascist tendencies Vox where coalitions from all over the world participate within this ideological tendency.

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, also spoke about this diplomatic incident and wrote a message on his X account "condemning" and "rejecting" the words of the Argentine president: "Attacks on relatives of political leaders have no place in our culture," Borrel said.

Political freedom, prosperity, social cohesion based on fiscal redistribution, respect in public debate are pillars of the EU.



During his visit to Spain, Milei have refused the official invitation to meeting with the King, Felipe VI, or the Government president Pedro Sánchez. "Milei travels with state money to a world fascism rally. That happens as your salary gets depressed and registered employment breaks," said the former president Alberto Fernández about it.

In this far right-winger International convention held in Madrid, was organized by Santiago Abascal, personal friend and political colleague of Milei. In the meeting also have participated the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, the French the politician and lawyer Marine Le Pen.