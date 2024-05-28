Spain and Norway Recognize the Palestinian State

Over 140 countries have already recognized a Palestinian state, representing over two-thirds of the United Nations' membership.

On Tuesday, Spain officially recognized Palestine as a statehood, following approval in a Council of Ministers meeting chaired by President Pedro Sanchez.

"We have adopted recognition because it is fair to the Palestinian people, the only way to ensure security for Israel and ensure peace in the region," Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Albares said.

"It is a historic decision with the sole objective of helping Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace," said President Sanchez in a declaration before the Council of Ministers meeting.

He also said Spain would recognize a "viable" Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank "connected by a corridor," unified under the Palestinian Authority and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Anti-Zionist Jews are taking down the Israeli flag from the pole.



Israel is not a Jewish state.



Jews in the Holy Land do not recognize Israel as a state.



Jews see only Palestine as a state in the Holy Land. pic.twitter.com/MpXLaEI8Im — Torah Judaism (@TorahJudaism) May 9, 2024

"We will not recognize changes to the 1967 borderlines other than those agreed upon by the parties," he added.

On Tuesday, in a coordinated diplomatic move with Ireland and Spain, Norway also recognized Palestine as an independent state.

"For more than 30 years, Norway has been one of the strongest advocates for a Palestinian state. Today, when Norway officially recognizes Palestine as a state, is a milestone in the relationship between Norway and Palestine," Foreign Affairs Minister Espen Eide said.

Previously, on Sunday, Eide handed over a formal document on the state recognition when he met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Brussels, Belgium.

Norway, Ireland and Spain have formally recognised Palestine as a state.



We map which other countries around the world recognise Palestine in 2024 https://t.co/MDqZKlmAXw pic.twitter.com/bWjMudX8nl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 28, 2024

"It was important to be able to hand over a formal letter personally to Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. He greatly appreciates Norway's commitment to Palestine and our work for a two-state solution. The recognition is a strong expression of support for moderate forces in both countries," Eide.

"It is regrettable that the Israeli government shows no signs of engaging constructively. The international community must increase its political and economic support for Palestine and continue the work for a two-state solution," the Norwegian diplomat added.

So far, over 140 countries have already recognized a Palestinian state, representing over two-thirds of the United Nations' membership.