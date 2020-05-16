Spain Wants to Extend the COVID-19 Measures for Another Month

"Prudence, caution, and security are the only way to overcome the virus," PM Sanchez said.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that he will request authorization from Congress to extend the state of alarm decreed on March 14 for a further month to stop the advance of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister explained that, if there is no new outbreak, the country could return to normal in the summer, for which he again asked citizens "prudence" and "respect" for sanitary measures.

"We want to achieve a great consensus in Congress to continue saving lives and fight the pandemic," Sanchez said, recalling that until we have a vaccine, "we will have to continue living with the virus."

During the extension of the extraordinary measures, the sole authority for decision-making will be the Health Ministry, the group of experts that make up the scientific committee for the pandemic, and regional governments.

Only 5% Spaniards are immune to COVID-19, according to the first wave of massive testing (46,700 people). This means that 95% of the population is still at risk of catching the virus. We are not ready for a second wave, yet we will most likely suffer it.https://t.co/uVtbHWKZZM — Berta Herrero (@Be_Herrero) May 13, 2020

In this new special period, some rights relating to the persons' free movement will also continue to be limited.

"The path we follow is the only one possible. Prudence, caution, and security are the only way to overcome the virus," Sanchez said.

The Spanish government has been negotiating for days with all the parliamentary groups the approval of this last one-month extension, which would be the fifth since the start of the exceptional measures on March 14.

Over the last 24 hours, Spain registered 102 COVID-19 related deaths, a significant drop in the evolution of the pandemic, which has killed 27,563 people so far.​​​​​​​