Spain To Increase Services for Migrants, Arrivals Continue

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration will create facilities in seven locations between three islands. This as current shelters are overcrowded and authorities report that until last November 16, over 16.800 people had arrived.

On Friday, Spain's government announced that it would create 7.000 placements for shelters in the Canary Islands to face the massive arrivals of migrants in the last weeks.

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security, and Migration will create facilities in seven locations between three islands. This as current shelters are overcrowded and authorities report that until last November 16, over 16.800 people had arrived.

���� El Ministerio de Inclusión alcanzará las 7.000 plazas propias de acogida en siete nuevos espacios en #Canarias



��Se trabaja para instalar dispositivos de emergencia en los siete espacios y, en paralelo, soluciones más estables en varios de ellos

✍ https://t.co/Y8nwJN6URN pic.twitter.com/3pdDPLioEn — Ministerio Inclusión Seguridad Social Migraciones (@inclusiongob) November 20, 2020

"The Ministry of Inclusion will reach the 7,000 own places of reception in seven new spaces in #Canarias works to install emergency devices in the seven spaces and, in parallel, more stable solutions in several of them."

"In parallel to the construction of these emergency places, work is being done on the deployment of more stable places in a similar amount in the sites that require adaptation work," Minister José Luis Escrivá explained.

Illegal migrations to the islands have increased more than 900 percent in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain's Ministry of Territorial Policy announced last week that it would increase security in the Atlantic route, the most common for migrants from North Africa.

The authorities also said that hundreds of tents would be installed. However, the authorities' intention is "to have the capacity to face possible increases in arrivals with greater security and flexibility than now."