Spain To Analyze Bodies of 4,000 Disappeared by Franco Regime

The Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) on Wednesday presented a plan to recover some 4,000 remains of people killed during the Civil War (1936-1939) and the dictatorship of Francisco Franco (1939-1975).

Between 1936 and 1975, far-right forces disappeared thousands of people and buried them clandestinely. Using some US$1.8 million, investigations to date have located mass graves in 92 municipalities across the country.

During the presentation of the forensic plan, the first Vice President of the Spanish Government Carmen Calvo said neither the current pandemic nor the economic crisis should generate oblivion about Franco's victims.

She further noted that a budget of some US$13 million will be used over the next three years to recover the bodies of "compatriots who are still missing, according to international law."

The FEMP President Abel Caballero explained that clarifying what happened during the civil war and Franco's dictatorship is fundamental to strengthening democracy in Spain because without memory "there is no democracy."

In 2007, Spanish lawmakers enacted a "Historical Memory "law aimed at making reparations to the victims of the dictatorship.

Currently, a "Democratic Memory" law is being discussed. It envisions a four-year plan for the exhumation of some 25,000 corpses.