Spain: July 23 General Elections Campaigning Kicks Off

On Thursday, the campaign season for Spain's general election scheduled on July 23 kicked off. The incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, candidate of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, and Alberto Nunez Feijoo from the People's Party, among others, are the major contestants for the post of the country's prime minister.

While launching his election bid, Sanchez asked for the "majority confidence" of the Spanish people, and assured that his party would be the "first political force;" he also vowed to help relieve the mortgage burden on the people.

"We are going to win the elections on July 23, and on the 24th, Spain will continue to be governed by the socialist party. We are going to be the leading political force in Spain," said Sanchez.

Spain's conservative leader Alberto Núnez Feijóo - and current frontrunner in the general election - tells Vox voters to side with @ppopular as he kicks of the campaign tonight. #23J pic.twitter.com/MQC6AfTLAS — grahamkeeley (@grahamkeeley) July 6, 2023

On Thursday, Feijoo also started his campaign in Casteldefels in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, saying his party is mainly focused on solving the country's water shortages.

According to official polls data, the People's Party, a right-wing political party, is in the lead, while the far-right Vox Party has also gained rising support.

��PSOE 27.8% (-0.6)

��PP 32.8% (-0.4)

➕Sumar 13.2% (+0.7)

��Vox 13.6% (+0.4) pic.twitter.com/d6eHKw71P3 — Spain Elects (@Spain_Elects) July 6, 2023

On May 29, Sanchez called early election on July 23 after his party lost elections in 12 of Spain's regional governments and over 8,000 city halls.

A total of 350 members of the Congress of Deputies, or the lower house, and 208 upper house Senators will be elected.

Other parties also kicked off their campaigns on the same day.