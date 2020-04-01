Spain Exceeds 9,000 Dead and 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

There are more than 50,000 hospitalized patients in this European country so far.

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa informed that his country reached 102,136 COVID-19 cases, 9,053 of which have died. In the last 24 hours, 864 deaths and 7,719 new cases were registered, which represents an increase of 8.2 percent concerning the previous day.

This percentage shows that "we are still in a phase of stabilization of the pandemic", the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies head Maria Jose Sierra said and added that there is a smaller increase in cases that require hospitalization​​​​​​​, which reinforces that trend towards stabilization.

There are 5,872 patients in intensive care units, which means that in some regions, such as Catalonia, these services are still close to collapse.

Despite the difficult situation that this European country is going through, a total of 22,647 patients have been discharged, which represents more than a fifth of the total number of cases recorded to date.​​​​​​​

In Spain, the basic reproductive number R0 of #COVID19, which is the expected number of secondary cases directly generated by a primary case, seems to be slowly approaching 1.0. Below this threshold, the number of infected people decreases over time. https://t.co/Fa2lY5hcH9 pic.twitter.com/cwOje0mQqX — Carlos "ChaTo" Castillo (@ChaToX) April 1, 2020

Madrid continues to lead the regions most affected by the virus, with 3,865 deaths and 29,840 registered cases. It is followed by Catalonia with 1,849 deaths and 19,991 cases, which represents an increase of 6.4 percent in the last 24 hours.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the number of patients in intensive care units did not increase in Madrid for the first time and remains at 1,514.

Currently, to avoid the collapse of the healthcare system, Spain is working hard to expand the number of hospital beds, especially intensive care units.

Given that there are more than 50,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the Spanish authorities' objective is to increase the number of beds by 21.5 percent in the coming days​​​​​​​.