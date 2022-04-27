Southern California Water District Declares Drought Emergency

"We do not have enough water supplies to meet our usual demand. This issue is unprecedented," the Metropolitan Water District Board spokesperson Kimitch said.

On Wednesday, the Southern California Metropolitan Water District (MWD) Board declared a water shortage emergency, limiting outdoor irrigation to one day a week from June 1.

"We do not have enough water supplies to meet our usual demand. This issue is unprecedented," the Board spokesperson Rebecca Kimitch said, stressing that about 95 percent of California is under severe drought conditions due to human-activity-related climate change.

The MWD and the State Water Project (SWP) usually irrigate water from local deposits to 26 public water agencies, distributing this resource to about 19 million people.

“Rainfall and snowfall reductions threaten this supply chain because they significantly decrease the water deposit levels,” Kimitch lamented, stressing that the SWP reservoir lake Oroville reached its ever lowest water level last year.

Over the last week, storms increased California’s snow cover but failed to compensate for the severe drought conditions. “Under this circumstance, the SWP and the MWD will only be able to supply about 5 percent of their usual allowance,” Kimitch stressed.

To counteract this situation, the MWD will offer a US$2 per-square-foot refund to residents converting lawns of less than 5,000 square feet into drought-resistant gardens.

The District also established over-US$2,000 fines for water agencies that exceed the monthly water limits. "We will do everything in our power to prevent the drought from going on for more years," Kimitch said.