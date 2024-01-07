South Korea Accuses the North of Shooting Artillery

The North Korean Army has been conducting exercises north of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong in the front line of fire from around 16:00 local hours.

North Korea conducted live-fire exercises north of Yeonpyeong Island on Sunday, according to senior South Korean soldiers, while Pyongyang refused to fire artillery fire as reported by Seoul.

According to the South, North Korea is conducting drills with live fire, this Sunday, from its west coast, in the last of a series of exercises near the tightly guarded western border

The North Korean Army has been conducting exercises north of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong in the front line of fire from around 16:00 local hours, the military source consulted by Yonhap said.

According to the South Korean news Agency Yonhap, the Southern Marines arrive on 6 January 2024 at a pier on Yeonpyeong Island, a northwestern border island of South Korea, near the maritime border with North Korea.

(URGENT) N. Korea fires some 90 artillery shots into waters off western coast: S. Korean military https://t.co/us1fgKmm2e — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) January 7, 2024

North Korea has conducted live fire exercises for the third consecutive day from its south-west coast, which has increased tension near the maritime border.

However, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said, this Sunday, that Pyongyang had carried out, on Saturday, a "deceptive operation" detonating explosives simulating the sound of 130-millimeter coastal artillery, mocking the South Korean Army’s detection capability

The residents of Yeonpyeong, the island closest to the maritime border with the northern nation, were evacuated on Friday 5 January after North Korea fired more than 200 shells.