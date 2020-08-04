South Korea: 13 Deaths And Over 1000 People Displaced By Floods

The government warned that a water bomb of up to 500mm is expected by tomorrow.

Heavy rains and floodings have left 13 people dead, and over 1500 public facilities damaged, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that more than 1000 people had been forced to leave their homes in the capital Seoul and over 200 landslides and settlements in lowlands were registered.

"The government raised the crisis response to the highest level in preparation for urgent and severe situations, raising the crisis warning to a serious level," said president Moon Jae in a statement.

The government also warned that the impact of the typhoon is expected, and a water bomb of up to 500mm is expected by tomorrow, so authorities are anxious about how substantial the damage will be.

지나치다 싶을 정도의 예방 점검과

선제적인 사전조치를 주문합니다.



"Preventive checks Proactive pre-orders. Intensive heavy rain emergency inspection meeting."

The current monsoon season, South Korea's longest in seven years, hit the country with 42 consecutive days of rain and left 5,751 hectares underwater as well as highways and bridges in Seoul.

Heavy rain alerts remain in place for South Korea's capital and six other provinces, as pouring is expected for at least another week.

Scientists linked the current monsoon season with a severity related to climate change, which has also caused damage in China, Thailand, Myanmar, and India.



