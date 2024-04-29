South Africa Strengthens Bilateral Relations With UAE

The Deputy President's visit programme includes interaction with experts in telecommunications and the digital economy. This is in line with South Africa's strategic objectives to develop technological infrastructure to achieve meaningful universal connectivity. This is reported by teleSUR, a partner of TV BRICS.

Deputy President Paul Shipokosa Mashatile is on an important working visit to the United Arab Emirates from 22 to 25 April 2024. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen ties between the two countries, focusing on the development of economic co-operation and knowledge exchange.

During the visit, Paul Shipokosa Mashatile and his delegation will meet with experts in telecommunications and the digital economy to align South Africa's goals of developing technological and digital infrastructure with the vision of achieving comprehensive universal connectivity. Discussions will include collaboration with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Applications, as well as other relevant government and regional organisations in the UAE.

Both countries are striving for digital autonomy and South Africa, at the forefront of the African digital landscape, has the opportunity to lead initiatives that will raise standards of public service delivery and increase participation in the digital economy.

Deputy President @PMashatile begins his working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aiming to engage with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Applications, and other key national and regional entities — Asher Siegel (@AsherSiegel01) April 23, 2024

This visit is an opportunity for the South African Government to expand its knowledge and expertise in the ICT sector, contributing to the modernisation and expansion of public services and governance systems through digital means.