South Africa: Recruitment for Human Trafficking in Gauteng

In South Africa, the #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow campaign reported some recruitment hotspots for human trafficking in several areas of Gauteng.

Gauteng, one of the nine provinces of South Africa, has identified several areas as hotspots for the recruitment of Human trafficking victims. According to the reports, the victims have been held in Springs, Hillbrow, Randburg, Pretoria, Moreleta Park, and Heidelberg.

The report made by the #TheTraffickYouNeedToKnow campaign organized by a group of NGOs - A21, the National Freedom Network, and Think Creative Africa, indicated that human trafficking has been the fastest-growing criminal industry across the globe generating more than about 16 trillion dollars (R258 trillion per year).

It is estimated that 2.8 out of every 1 000 people in Africa live in modern-day slavery. The campaign said that of the victims of Human traffick in Africa, at least 64 percent were children. "The different types of human trafficking include trafficking for forced criminal activities, trafficking for sexual exploitation, trafficking for forced labor, and trafficking for the removal of organs," said the report.

"Human trafficking also affects men, with several recent rescue efforts of large numbers of potential victims from houses in Gauteng where they were being held," it added. Think Creative Africa's co-founder and chief creative officer, Nkgabiseng Motau, said on the occasion of the Freedom Day that it had marked the liberation of South Africa; it "reinforces the freedoms we enjoy today, such as freedom of movement, speech, and choices, of which human trafficking violates."

"We would like to bring awareness to this crime, the many facets it presents itself in, and how civil society can play its role," said Katie Modrau, A21 SA manager, adding that human trafficking has been unnoticed all-time high and often.

"The more we know about this issue, the more we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. No one person can do everything, but every one of us can do something," she said.