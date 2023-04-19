South Africa Makes Steps Toward Its Energy Transition

Zamaswazi Cele, a post-graduate student at the Durban University of Technology, South Africa said "just transition" is a new trend in the world.

"Everyone is talking about just transition. So it was an opportunity for me to be in the current affairs… Doing a degree on it will give me an opportunity to be one of those scientists who do the groundwork. Be able to have the knowledge. And when you talk about just transition and renewable energy, what does it mean for South African girl?," Cele asked.

"I needed to be that person who would be able to go fetch the information, find the resources, what does it mean in all aspects. And then be the one who’d be able to give information to those random people who really do not know and don’t understand the just transition," she added.

In an interview with TV BRICS, she explained the steps and measures steps taken by South Africa to make the transition to renewable energy. Currently, the South African Renewable Technology Centre is working with the Global Energy Alliances for People and Planet (GEAPP). Its mission is to equip people with people's knowledge because certain institutions are needed, which currently do not exist in the country.



"Because we all know that it comes with different skills, comes at different new learnings for everyone, and learning for South Africa. Those are the steps we are currently have, and the partnership is already up and going. So it’s the mere fact of starting the project to educate the community," Cele said.

The post-graduate student at Durban University of Technology (DUT) stressed that it is very important for the BRICS countries to cooperate with each other, and to share the secrets of a just transition, to talk openly about it, to explain to people what it is, why it needs to be implemented and what benefits all countries will get. Cele also shared her impressions of her first visit to Russia.

The National Spokesperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters in South Africa and Africa in diaspora addressing a community meeting of ward 25 in Bredell , Ekurhuleni Region ahead of the bi-elections on the 24th of May 2023.



No retreat , No surrender, We shall overcome. pic.twitter.com/gXDjOCmmcY — Philip Danie (@Phillip_Danie_) April 19, 2023

"It’s absolutely lovely. Like, honestly, I wasn’t expecting it. My friends, my colleagues had made sure that I am safe, I’m comfortable, everything that I need, I’m secured. I went to sightseeing, I went to coffee places. Honestly speaking, I felt like I’m at home. It’s like they may take care of me, that’s ubuntu spirits. We call it Ubuntu in South Africa, when we just take care of one another. That’s what I’ve experienced," she pointed out.

"At Saint Petersburg University I’ve already participated in the Digital Economy Conference that took place on March 23rd and 24th, which was an international conference, a businessman conference, which I absolutely loved, we were talking about the food industrial technology, how can we use it to benefit us, society, how can we use that to learn more about technology and advance our society as a whole. Because, you know, ordinary people, they think that the new technology came to take our jobs. However, this is not the case at all. I still have other forums that are coming, one of them is InterYes! 3.0. I also have presenting my general paper in the Moscow State University. We’re up to talking about climate change and the just transition. It’s an international conference with the postgraduates and graduate students. I’m still looking for two those conferences and engaging with other scholars," shared the post-graduate student.

Regarding how South Africa and Russia interact in the field of education, Cele said that the Russian-African Club, which was established at Lomonosov Moscow State University in 2022, brings together South Africans to meet with Russian students to exchange experiences.

“Those are the club that are welcoming Africa, which we are looking to student coming into Russia, learning in Russia, participating in any business conferences that they have. I think that partnership and that collaboration, because with BRICS, it’s all about collaboration. But we are not talking just collaboration, we are actually doing it. For example, many students come from Africa to study in Russia, while Russian students plan to go to South Africa to take part in educational programmes,” Cele said.