Somalia: Mohamud Inaugurated as President Amid Peace Pledge

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud pledged to deal vigorously with corruption, tackle the severe drought which is ravaging the country, and reduce poverty across the country.

On Thursday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was inaugurated as the country's tenth leader amid tight security in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. The ceremony was graced by leaders from Ethiopia, Egypt, Djibouti, Kenya, and representatives from over 20 countries.

In his speech, Mohamud promised to stabilize Somalia which has been facing terror threats and spearhead efforts to bring peace and cohesion to the country. The 66-year-old Mohamud, who was elected on May 15, pledged to deal vigorously with corruption, tackle the severe drought which is ravaging the country, and reduce poverty across the country.

He appealed to the international community to help Somalia overcome the current drought, the worst in at least 40 years, that has forced more than half a million people to abandon their homes in search of food and water in the last four months.

Mohamud will promote peace, remain neutral in global affairs, and cooperate with countries that do not violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. "Somalia is ready to have a relationship with any country. However, the country must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia," he said.

The UN has warned of a race against time to prevent famine in Somalia. It says more than 200,000 people are on the brink of starvation amid a record-breaking drought https://t.co/RqyQwlsSeS — RTÉ News (@rtenews) June 6, 2022

Mohamud, who served as Somalia's president between 2012 and 2017, promised to prioritize reconciliation and strengthening of institutions to give hope to the citizens. He will initiate appropriate reforms to promote trade and economic cooperation.

"The Somalian people are known to be very good at trade, having large businesses in many countries in Africa, the Middle East, and the West that play a major role in the economic development of those countries," he said.

Former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, also known as Farmajo, congratulated Mohamud on his inauguration and assured him of his unwavering support as the new president embarks on his four-year term.

"We celebrate your success and commit to offering you our strongest support to deliver your vision. We are truly proud of ourselves for our longstanding tradition of democracy as this day signifies victory for our nation," Farmajo said.