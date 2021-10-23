Solidarity Committees With Venezuela Support Alex Saab’s Cause

"We either live under mutually agreed-upon rules based on international order, or we live in a world of chaos where the U.S. promotes exceptionalism," the Committees stated.

Friends of Venezuela Solidarity Committees called on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to condemn the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to the U.S.

The Committees recalled that Saab's extradition represents a dangerous precedent as it violates the international treaties on diplomatic relations.

The activists also warned that The United Nations Human Rights Committee, the West African (ECOWAS) Court urged Saab's release since his illegal detention by Cape Verde's authorities, adding that the diplomat must also obtain compensation.

The letter was signed by representatives from Solidarity Movements with Venezuela from Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, Guyana, and Jamaica.

Imperialism in action. We demand the safe release of Alex Saab! https://t.co/0PVmNdmalq — The Black Liberation Alliance (@_blackalliance) October 23, 2021

Since his detention by the International Police (Interpol) and Cape Verdean authorities on June 12, 2020, Saab's legal teams have presented several legal resources to release him and evidence about the illegalities committed during his imprisonment.

On October 19, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge John O'Sullivan charged the Venezuelan diplomat with eight money laundering and conspiracy counts.

"My husband has not committed any crime. He tried to help Venezuela with food and medicine during the blockade against that country... What my husband did is help people to overcome that blockade and hatred," Alex Saab's wife Camilla Fabri denounced.