Socialists to Seek the Catalonia Government Without Puigdemont

The pro-independence movement currently does not have a legitimate majority to claim a government, the PSC leader Parlon said.

On Monday, Nuria Parlon, the spokesperson for the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), stated that her party's priority is to lead a tripartite regional government by joining forces with the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the leftist formation Comuns Sumar.

Previously, the PSC achieved a historic victory in the Catalan elections, securing 42 seats on Sunday. Together for Catalonia (Junts) increased its number of seats from 32 to 35, while the ERC's seats dropped from 33 to 20 and Comuns Sumar obtained six legislators.

Parlon stated that her political organization would talk to all parties, except for the far-right Vox and Catalan Alliance, an Islamophobic party that entered parliament for the first time.

On Monday morning, former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont asserted that he would present his candidacy to be invested as president and emphasized that his party could achieve a broader majority than the Socialist candidate Salvador Illa could form.

����#Spain, Catalonia regional election:



Last night election was a great election for the Socialists' Party of Catalonia (PSC/PSOE), winning 28 % of the votes.



-Best result since 2003

-Won the most seats for the 1st time ever

-Could lead Catalonia for the 1st time since 2010 pic.twitter.com/0PPQK3SMVn — World Elects (@ElectsWorld) May 13, 2024

The Socialist Party, however, indicated that it would not support Puigdemont, who is currently in exile due to his involvement in a 2017 independence attempt.

In the Spanish national parliament, both Junts and ERC facilitated the investiture of Socialist President Pedro Sanchez, who has advocated for a policy of reconciliation with Catalonia and its leaders through the processing of an amnesty law for the pro-independence politicians.

Puigdemont ruled out reaching an agreement with the Catalan Socialist Party to secure his election as president and warned that Junts could break the agreement with the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE).

"We won't not support Puigdemont's investiture. The citizens have spoken clearly, and the pro-independence movement currently does not have a legitimate majority to claim a government. This must be very clear to Puigdemont, even if he threatens to block governance in Spain," the PSC leader Parlon said.