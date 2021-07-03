    • Live
Social Leader Milagro Sala To Reach 2,000 Days in Prison

    Indigenous social leader Milagro Sala. | Photo: Twitter/ @CristinaDonair1

Published 3 July 2021
"Milagro's freedom and that of our fellow political prisoners is a debt of our democracy and our project." politician Estela Diaz said.

On Friday, lawmakers and human rights activists participated in a virtual forum demanding the release of the Indigenous social leader Milagro Sala who complies with a house arrest order in Argentina.

Called "Jallalla Women", the event was attended by over 20 women who warned that Salas will reach 2,000 days in prison on July 8.

Plaza de Mayo's Mother organization founder Taty Almeida, presidential advisor Dora Barrancos, and Women, Gender and Diversity Minister Elizabeth Gomez were among the political figures who take the stage to condemn the charges against Sala.

"Milagro's freedom and that of our fellow political prisoners is a debt of our democracy and our project." politician Estela Diaz said.

The meme reads, "Hundreds of comrades from all over the country accompanied Milagro Sala in a new meeting of women who are fighting for her freedom. Love conquers hatred and your rebellion, Milagro, inspires us to fight all the battles. We hug you, we are with you."

Sala was arrested on Jan. 16, 2016, after leading a mobilization to condemn measures taken by Jujuy's province governor Gerardo Morales.

Facing 15 charges, she was sentenced to 13 years in prison for illicit association, fraud to the public administration, and extortion charges in the "Pibes Villeros" case. 

In June 2017, the Tupac Amaru Movement leader was granted house arrest in her home located in the Cuyaya neighborhood in the outskirts of Jujuy province.

