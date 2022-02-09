Snowboarder Jacobellis Crowned In Women's Cross At Beijing 2022

Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States claimed the women's snowboard cross title at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday. Chloe Trespeuch from France took the silver and Canadian Meryeta Odine came in third.

A six-time world champion and 10-time X Games title holder, Jacobellis is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time. Jacobellis is the only snowboard cross athlete, male or female, to have competed in every Olympic Winter Games since the introduction of this event at Torino 2006.

Although she has always been one of the favorites to win the Olympic title, she has only achieved one silver at four consecutive Games. At Torino 2006, while she was in the lead for almost the entire final, on the second to last jump she pulled off a backside air, lost her balance and fell, letting Swiss Tanja Frieden win gold.

"This feels incredible because this level that all the women are riding at is a lot higher than it was 16 years ago. So I felt like I was a winner just that I made it into finals, because that's been a challenge every time," said Jacobellis.

"All these ladies out here have the potential to win and today it just worked out for me that my starts were good, that my gliding was great, and everything just worked for me today," she added.

As one of the most dangerous events of the Winter Olympics, snowboard cross is always accompanied with accidents and injuries. Vendula Hopjakova from the Czech Republic fell down and slid out of the course in the seventh group run of the round of 16 after a board collision with Paul Kristina from the Russian Olympic Committee. China's only participant Feng He did not reach the quarterfinals.

"It is the first time for me to take part in the Winter Olympics. I am excited rather than nervous. I slipped a lot during my training sessions, but I have overcome the horror in my heart. I will be more devoted to be stronger in future training," she said.