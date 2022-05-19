Slander to Justify Cuba’s Exclusion From Americas Summit

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced that the U.S. is using slander in an attempt to justify excluding Cuba from the upcoming Summit of the Americas.

On May 3, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, announced that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela "will not receive invitations" to the Summit of the Americas, under the accusation that these countries do not respect the democratic charter of the Americas.

The Cuban Foreign Minister said that in the absence of pretexts, the United States is again resorting to slander by claiming that Cuba does not cooperate enough in the fight against terrorism.

There have been widespread expressions of support and solidarity from leaders throughout Latin America and the Caribbean who have rejected the U.S. position at the meeting in Los Angeles.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and his counterpart from Bolivia, Luis Arce, have said that they will not attend the summit in case of excluding any American nation.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez reiterated criticism of the United States government for excluding his country from the XI Summit of the Americas, scheduled for June 6-10 in Los Angeles.

In the same vein, the Minister of Foreign Affairs urged Washington to understand that in Latin America and the Caribbean "there is no longer room for the Monroe Doctrine," which advocates the dominance of the United States over the hemisphere.

For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said on Twitter that the pretext used by the U.S. government constitutes "a hypocritical slander that no official of that government can honestly substantiate." He also said that Cuba's track record in the real fight against terrorism is clean and recognized.