Six People Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd at BLM Protest

According to the New York City police department, a vehicle struck into a crowd of more than 50 people at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Manhattan.

At least six people have been injured after a vehicle struck into a crowd of racial justice protestors at 39th Street and 3rd Avenue in New York City.

According to a spokesperson for the New York City police department, the incident happened at 4 pm local time and occurred in the Midtown East section of Manhattan.

Not many other details have been revealed at this time, but so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening, and after crashing into the crowd, the vehicle remained at the scene.

Local media reports that at least six people were struck, and it was unclear how many individuals were taken to the hospital.

According to Tom Ella, who was documenting the protest, the car "just starts high-speed, just plowing through people."

Ella said of the car that "suddenly you hear the engine roar, you see them accelerate. Just watching them actually hit people, it's traumatizing, it's horrifying."

NEW YORK -- Several people were injured when a car drove into a street protest in midtown Manhattan on Friday, the New York City Police Department said.https://t.co/AUsyeYycsc By @ABC — SpazianiG (@SpazianiG) December 12, 2020

Sofia Vickerman, a participant of the protest from Denver, Colorado, said that when the car hit the crowd, it tossed people and a bicycle in the air: "I hear people screaming in the front, I look behind me, the woman is plowing through," she said. “I see bodies flying."

The march, which began in Times Square and aimed at drawing attention to a hunger strike by immigrant detainees at a jail in New Jersey, was abruptly disrupted by the female driver, who is now in polic custody and questioned police. However, it is not clear if charges will be pressed against her.

Although the vehicle slowly approached the crowd from the intersection with 3rd Avenue, with several protestors leaning over the front of the car as it stopped, its sudden acceleration knocked aside both the people who were blocking it and those who were in the intersection.