Sir Lanka: Curfew Mandate After Riots due to Economic Crisis

On Friday, Sir Lanka Police imposed a night curfew in some regions due to the violent disturbances related to the government handling the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Late on Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators grouped near President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence in Colombo were beaten by police forces using tear gas and water cannons.

According to a senior superintendent of police, Amal Edirimanne, an overnight curfew was imposed in four police divisions of Colombo city, Sir Lanka's capital.

Witnesses have said some of the demonstrators clad in motorcycle helmets dismantled a wall and hurled bricks at police before setting a bus on fire on the road leading to Gotabaya's residence.

Sir Lanka is currently facing rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day because the government does not have enough foreign exchange for fuel imports. Discussions will behold with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the potential implementation of a loan program in the coming days.

Power Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the government is turning off street lights to save electricity as an alternative.