Sinopharm Is Effective Against Delta Variant: Sri Lanka's Study

Scientists administered the Chinese vaccine to 282 people, 95 percent of whom achieved an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 'spike' protein.

Scientists from the Sri Jayawardenapura University said that the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant initially identified in India.

Published by the health sciences server medRxiv, their study holds that people vaccinated with Sinopharm have a similar level of protection against infection with Delta and Beta variants.

The scientists administered the Chinese vaccine to 282 people, 95 percent of whom achieved an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 'spike' protein.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Medical Association president Padma Gunaratne said his country may soon face a fourth COVID-19 wave and warned that movement restrictions have not been very effective in curbing infections.

2⃣The antibody levels to #DeltaVariant and #BetaVariant were similar to levels following natural infection. The #Sinopharm #vaccine recipients only had a 1.38-fold reduction in antibody titers to delta.



研究表明国药疫苗对新冠病毒德尔塔、贝塔变异毒株有很好的防护效果。 pic.twitter.com/mGHsfZ6WOg — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) July 20, 2021

These restrictions have been gradually relaxed by the authorities. At the moment, only travel between provinces is restricted. As of Tuesday morning, Sri Lanka had reported 286,419 COVID-19 cases and 3,827 related deaths.

Health Service Deputy Director Hemantha Herath said the Delta variant is present in up to 30 percent of new infections detected in the capital. Faced with the increase in cases, the authorities are carrying out a "door-to-door" vaccination campaign using the Sinopharm vaccine.

"We do this for people who cannot physically go to vaccination centers, such as the elderly and people with disabilities," Health Minister spokesperson Mindika Pitawala said.