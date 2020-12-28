Singer Armando Manzanero Dies After Complications from COVID-19

At 85 years of age, the Mexican singer-songwriter,who had been in hospital for several days, died on Monday.

The singer and composer Armando Manzanero, considered the greatest exponent of romantic music in Mexico in recent decades, died early Monday morning at his 86th birthday, victim of COVID-19, an illness that caused him to be hospitalized since December 17.

Throughout his career, the Yucatecan singer composed more than 400 songs, 50 of which achieved international fame such as "Somos novios", "Adoro", "Esta tarde vi llover" and "Contigo aprendí." His music was considered the story of Romanticism.

Manzanero had been hospitalized for two weeks fighting coronavirus, which caused damage to his lungsand also affected his kidneys, casuing him serious complications.

In early December, Armando Manzanero inaugurated the Museo Casa Manzanero in Merida, his place of birth. The museum is dedicated to his life and the successful career he had for more than 60 years.

Armando Manzanero was also honored at the last Latin Grammy Awards where Spaniard Pablo Alborán, Joy Huerta of Jesse & Joy, Luis Fonsi and Jesús Navarro performed some of his greatest hits.

Throughout his career his songs have been interpreted by singers such as Luis Miguel, Alejandro Fernández, Chavela Vargas, Angélica María, among others.

Manzanero was the winner of a Grammy Award for his artistic career, a special distinction that few Spanish-language composers have won.

He participated in numerous radio and television programs, recorded more than thirty albums and set music to numerous films. He was until now the president of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico.

Armando Manzanero was born on December 7, 1934, and from a very young age he was involved with music because his father was a musician and one of the founders of the Yucalpetén orchestra, so at the age of eight he began studying music at the Bellas Artes school in Merida.

The ashes of the prominent Yucatecan were delivered to his family this Monday around noon, and will be taken to his native Merida.