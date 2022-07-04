Singapore: President Halimah Contracts COVID-19

On Monday, Singapore's President announced via Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Halimah Yacob, Singapore's President, announced through a post on Facebook that she had "just tested positive for COVID-19 with mild flu-like symptoms. Thankfully, I have been vaccinated and boosted. I hope to recover soon and am sorry to have to miss the events this week."

Later in the day, Singapore's Speaker of Parliament, Tan Chuan-Jin, also announced that he was infected by COVID-19. "All good things must come to an end. My COVID-free days are over," he posted on Facebook.

According to a local media report issued on June 19, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee had tested positive for COVID-19 while he was in Germany.

The Boys' Brigade, the President's Award Presentation Ceremony, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been delayed in light of the current epidemic situation in the Parliament, without confirmation of a further date.

"Had felt a little flu-ish, tested negative, and felt that I was on the mend. So far, so good. I hope the symptoms will be mild. Continue to remain vigilant. Vaccination helps so do get the boosters when it's your turn to do so. Please do remind our seniors to take them!" posted Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, referring to the delay of some parliamentary questions to Tuesday.