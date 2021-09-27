Silvio Rodriguez Headlines Spanish Communist Party's Centennial

His performance at the centenary of the PCE was recognized as a significant event by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The legendary Cuban singer-songwriter Silvio Rodriguez gave a concert in Madrid on Sunday on the occasion of the centennial of the Communist Party of Spain (PCE), whose performance has been described as exceptional.

The weekend's performance precedes those of next Tuesday and Saturday, days in which Silvio Rodriguez will be at the Wizink Center in Madrid, in two recitals, whose proceeds will be donated to the purchase of medicines for the Cuban public health system.

Medicuba-Spain, one of the member groups of the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba (MESC), in charge of processing the donation, informed that the funds raised by Silvio will be used for the purchase of medicines, mainly antibiotics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

For his part, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked Silvio on Monday for his gesture of solidarity by donating the proceeds of his performances in Madrid.

Finalmente Silvio cantó en #Madrid. Nos llegan testimonios muy conmovedores del concierto; los silviófilos seguro saben de qué hablo. Conocimos que donará lo recaudado a comprar medicamentos para el país. Gracias, otra vez, por tu música y tu necedad.

"Finally Silvio sang in #Madrid. We have received very moving testimonies of the concert; Silviophiles surely know what I'm talking about. We learned that he will donate the proceeds to buy medicines for the country. Thank you, again, for your music and your stubbornness."

The Cuban leader said he had received what he called very moving testimonies of the concert, which he said Silvio fans will surely know what he was referring to.

Silvio's performances in Madrid were under threat from the Spanish extreme right-wing, many of Cuban origin, which tried to cancel them, due to the singer-songwriter's indestructible links to the Cuban Revolution.