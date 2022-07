Batakis is known for her academic work and as a civil servant she served as minister in the province of Buenos Aires between 2011 and 2015.

Argentine government spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti announced this Sunday that Silvina Batakis will be the new Minister of Economy replacing Martin Guzman, who resigned last Saturday from the post.

"President Alberto Fernández appointed Silvina Batakis as head of the Ministry of Economy," spokeswoman Cerruti informed.

According to Cerruti, Batakis is known for her academic work and as an official she served as minister in the province of Buenos Aires between 2011 and 2015.

Batakis' appointment came after several hours of meeting at the Presidential residence between the head of state and his vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

It is worth mentioning that Martín Guzmán published a letter in which he resigns from the position and urges the Government to work for a coalition, "with the centralized management of the macroeconomic policy instruments needed to consolidate the described advances and face the challenges ahead", he added.